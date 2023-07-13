Public Meeting Set For July 19th For Highways C & U Improvement Project

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another significant road work project is going to shut down a busy intersection and alternate route for many commuters.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week Wednesday at the Kenosha County Center as officials will brief the public about reconstruction of the intersection at Highways C and U.

The project is set to get underway next month and last more than a year.

That means there will be a major detour in place to get around Highway C just in time for late summertime events such as people heading out to the Kenosha County Fair.

The detour will bring drivers to Highway Q west of the I to Highway MB.

The project will also continue upgrades to Highway U near the new industrial development.