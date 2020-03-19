Racine Confirms First Two Covid-19 Cases

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

RACINE, WI (WLIP)—The city of Racine has confirmed its first two cases of Covid-19.

The announcement was made Thursday (3/19) by the Racine Public Health Department. It’s believed the two patients caught the virus in Wisconsin through community interaction and not by overseas travel.

Mayor Cory Mason declared a state of emergency for Racine Wednesday. In a statement he said that “While these are the first two official cases, they will not be the last…We’re doing everything we can to flatten the curve and reduce the number of new possible cases…”