Racine Flood Related E-Waste and Household Bulky Items Pick-Up

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–Clean up from Sunday’s flood continues.

The city of Racine’s Department of Public Works has mobilized crews picking up flood damaged e-waste and household bulky items.

The mobilization began yesterday and will continue until Friday.

Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses and box springs, carpeting, freon and non-freon white goods as well as televisions.

City officials emphasize the special pick up is for flood damaged materials only.

Pickups can be arranged through the Department of Public Works Field office.

Residents can arrange for pick-up curb-side with the Department of Public Works Field Office at 262-636-9126 between 7:00am and 3:00pm.