Red Men Basketball Season Ends

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It came down to the final minute of the ballgame but the Illinois Wesleyan Titans were able to hold off the Carthage Red Men in the CCIW Tournament Quarterfinals 74-67, ending the Red Men’s season.

Jordon Kedrowski finished with 17 points while Kienan Baltimore added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Head Coach Bosco Jurkovich told WLIP’s John Weiser that his team couldn’t keep pace late in the game.

Sean Johnson came close to collecting his seventh double-double of the season recording 13 points and nine rebounds. Brad Perry tallied 12 points and four rebounds on the day.