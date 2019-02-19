Republicans say new study bolsters argument against Medicaid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers say a new study bolsters their position against Wisconsin accepting federal Medicaid expansion.

The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty co-wrote the report along with the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The report released Tuesday determined that accepting federal Medicaid expansion would shift costs to people on private insurance at a cost of $600 million a year.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers plans to propose accepting federal money to expand Medicaid in his state budget. But Republicans who control the Legislature have long opposed such a move.

Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga says the report provides “hard numbers” to back up the argument he and others have been making against accepting expansion. He joined three other Republicans at a news conference to release the report.