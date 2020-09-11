Rittenhouse May Fight Being Sent Back to Wisconsin
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kyle Rittenhouse may fight extradition back to Wisconsin. The 17 year old is alleged to have shot two protesters to death during the anarchy in Kenosha and injured a third.
Rittenhouse is from Antioch and was arrested in Lake County where he is being held on a 2-million dollar warrant. His extradition hearing was delayed until later this month.
It’s not clear on what basis his lawyers will fight the extradition back to Wisconsin as it’s usually a formality that’s waived by defendants.
Rittenhouse is in court for a status hearing on September 25th.