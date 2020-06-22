RLB In Custody Incident Offender Dies

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man that was considered brain dead after swallowing a bag containing cocaine…has died.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Abel Rosiles of Round Lake, was officially pronounced dead last Thursday…8 days after the original incident.

Police say Rosiles was being taken into custody for several disturbances at a Round Lake Beach gas station on June 10th, when he started having trouble breathing.

Paramedics were able to remove the bag of drugs from his throat. Round Lake Beach Police have released body camera footage from that encounter, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is running an investigation.

The Coroner’s Office has not released an official cause of death.