Round Lake Beach In Custody Incident Ruled “Accidental”

(Waukegan, IL) A death that took place during an arrest by Round Lake Beach Police, has been ruled an accident. Abel Rosiles died shortly after his arrest in June, reportedly choking on a bag of drugs he was attempting to swallow.

The 21-year-old’s friends and family don’t buy the police explanation of how the bag became lodged in his throat, and have derided the Coroner’s ruling.

A Coroner’s inquest jury made up of 6 people made the decision to call the situation an accident…though the case officially remains in the hands of Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim.