Round Lake Woman Arrested After Double Shooting In Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say Desteny Rodriguez of Round Lake is facing charges of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an incident on Saturday afternoon. Two people were shot in the parking lot of the Fountain Square WalMart in what authorities called a gun exchange or trade gone wrong. Other arrests are likely as the investigation into the case is considered ongoing. At least three weapons were recovered following the shooting.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-22-22)