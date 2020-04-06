“Safer at Home” Order Enters it’s Third Week

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that he hopes Kenoshans will continue to be patient with the “Safer At Home” process as the order enters its third week. Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that there are still some who are not taking the order seriously.

The Kenosha Common Council will meet remotely tonight for its regularly scheduled meeting. It will not be open for public attendance or comments, however public hearings on particular agenda items will be available. Comments can be emailed to the mayor’s office ahead of the meeting, which may be read into the official minutes. The email address is, “comments@kenosha.org”.