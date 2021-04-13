Scammer Alert: Beware!

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a new scam in which scammers impersonate deputies looking for donations. On Sunday several tavern owners in the area reported that they were contacted by phone from someone stating that they were with the sheriff’s department and working with an organization called the “Police and Sheriff’s Coalition.” The person would ask for money and even said they would send someone to collect it. The department says that they are not connected with the callers or any such organization. Anyone contacted with this scam should contact authorities right away!