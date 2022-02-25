Second body recovered from rubble of bar fire in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Crews searching the rubble of a bar fire in Door County have recovered a second body.

Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says the remains of another male was found Thursday afternoon.

The body was taken to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in Madison.

No identification was released.

The remains of another male were found Wednesday after crews began removing sections of a south wall at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.

A fire early Tuesday collapsed the roof and second floor and left only the walls standing.

The two who died were the only tenants missing from nine rooms above the bar.