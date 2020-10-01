Second Person Dies From September Wauconda Crash, 1st Person Id’ed

(Waukegan, IL) One person has been identified, while a second person has died from a crash last month in Wauconda.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Aria Albertelli of Barrington was behind the wheel of a vehicle back on September 25th, when her car slammed into the back end of a dump truck that was hauling a trailer with a bulldozer.

The incident took place along Route 12 near Case Road. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead the same day. Meanwhile, her 16-year-old female passenger was injured in the crash, and passed away on Wednesday.

Both victims died of blunt force injuries sustained in the wreck, which remains under investigation.

The dump truck’s driver was uninjured.