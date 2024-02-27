Second Person Involved in Weekend Waukegan Shooting Dies, Both Victim’s ID’ed

(Waukegan, IL) A second person has died from injuries sustained in a weekend shooting in Waukegan. The Saturday afternoon incident took place in the 4-hundred block of Powell Avenue. 28-year-old Rodrigo Olivan of Waukegan was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old also sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. Officials announced that she was pronounced dead of her injuries on Tuesday, and has since been identified as Ana Gil of Waukegan. No arrests have been announced. Police say they are actively investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-27-24)