Shooting Investigation in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say the incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 1-thousand block of Ash Street.

A person identified as a North Chicago man in his 30’s was sitting in a vehicle when shots rang out. He suffered a minor injury to his arm and was treated and released.

The passenger in the vehicle, a Waukegan woman in her 20’s was not hit with gunfire. The motive for the shooting has not been determined, but police believe it was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.