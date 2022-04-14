Steil; Bi-partisan Committee Focus on Jobs, Economy at UW-Parkside

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a program at Kenosha’s UW-Parkside recently to focus on economic issues using this area as a backdrop.

The event was attended by Congressmen from both parties with the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that Pathways to Opportunity: Lessons from Kenosha, focus especially on worker training.

Steil says part of the discussion was the role local schools play in that process.

You can learn more about the program here.