Steil Says Enough to Short Term Budget Extensions

WASHINGTON, DC–Congressman Bryan Steil says that while the House of Representatives inquires about impeachment of President Donald Trump there’s another looming deadline to meet.

The deadline to either pass a budget-or more realistically vote to continue spending and keep the government open-is one week away.

Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that Congress needs to stop using short term solutions.

An extension being considered in the House right now would continue current spending until next month.