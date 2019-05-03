Street closing begins May 6 for railroad crossing construction

KENOSHA – The City of Kenosha will close 22nd Avenue at 56th Street beginning on Monday, May 6 for work related to the Union Pacific railroad crossings in that area.

A new railroad crossing will be installed by Union Pacific and new concrete will be installed to replace the temporary pavement leading to the tracks.

Work also will continue related to the railroad crossing on 56th Street just to the east of 22nd Ave. A detour route for both northbound and southbound traffic starts at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue and continues to 30th Avenue, near the intersection of 60th Street and 22nd Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed by May 27.