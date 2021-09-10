Suspicious Death Ruled A Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspicious death of a Kenosha woman has been ruled a homicide. 35 year old Janine Sznitko was found dead Tuesday from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police were called to her home in the 75-hundred block of 29th Avenue for a welfare check after the victim didn’t show up for work.

The prime suspect in her murder-Robert Andino who died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound in Chicago after a standoff with police.

Kenosha Police say the homicide investigation here remains active but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.