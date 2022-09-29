Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday.

Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM.

Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital.

Mt Pleasant Police say the teen is in serious but stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Few other details were released.

Case High School was put on lockdown but students were released on time and after school activities went on as usual.