Teenager Killed in Two Car Crash Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 14 year old boy is dead, three others were injured in a two car crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 50 and B around 8 PM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that a vehicle driven by a 19 year old Twin Lakes man was headed eastbound on Highway 50 at a high rate of speed, when it struck a second vehicle driven by a 20 year old Twin Lakes man. Heavy damage was done to both vehicles.

The deceased teenager was a passenger and brother of the driver of the second vehicle. The driver of the first car and a 19 year old passenger were taken to the hospital as was the other driver.

Alcohol or other intoxicants are not thought to be factors in the crash. No names have been released.