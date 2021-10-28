Teens Arrested for Lake County Murder

(Park City, IL) A pair of juveniles have been arrested in connection with a Park City murder earlier this week. James Hicks of North Chicago was killed by multiple gunshot wounds around noon Sunday. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say Hicks was the backseat passenger in a vehicle, and was supposed to sell marijuana to a pair of 15-year-olds…one from Waukegan and one from Gurnee. During the sale, an altercation took place and the Waukegan teen pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Hicks was struck multiple times, exited the vehicle and collapsed. The Waukegan 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. The Gurnee teen is facing armed robbery, with more charges possible. Both are currently in juvenile detention in Vernon Hills.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-28-21)