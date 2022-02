The city of Kenosha is another step closer to opening up more of the side streets in the city’s older neighborhoods.

The Common Council voted this week to acquire two properties on 61st street and 16th Avenue.

17th district alderman David Bogdala says that it’s needed for public safety.

Because of people currently living in those homes, the city will not take possession of the properties for about a year.

