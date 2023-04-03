Three Firefighters Injured in Pleasant Prairie Fire

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three firefighters were injured in a garage fire.

It happened Sunday night around 6:15 PM near a home in the 8900 block of 24th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

According to the village fire department crews were working inside the garage.

When they noticed the roof about to collapse they tried to leave.

However the roof fell in along with block walls of the building.

A Winthrop Harbor firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later two Pleasant Prairie firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No civilian injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported when a fire broke out at the Kenosha Yacht Club.

Scanner reports indicated that the flames broke out in the kitchen of the building which had a restaurant and bar.

There’s no word on what started the blaze which remains under investigation.