Thurs. Headlines: Pike River Restoration; Energy Independence

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have signed off on an agreement for the restoration of the South Branch of the Pike River.

The $15 million project was announced during a gathering of representatives from both sides on Wednesday.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser called the plan “ the largest initiative for ecological restoration in our history.”

Kreuser also said that the project will address a waterway that was compromised by agricultural ditching in the early 1900’s.

it will continue a restoration of the entire Pike River system that has been ongoing for several years.

The Army Corps is providing nearly $10 million in support of the first phase of the project.

Congressman Bryan Steil says that the government needs to seize the moment to increase domestic energy production.

Rep. Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha his biggest criticism of President Joe Biden’s budget is the lack of energy independence.

While the congressman says that while an across the board energy policy is important long term, the traditional energy sources are needed to fight the short time crisis.

Steil says that other short term solutions like tapping the county’s strategic reserves do not solve the underlying problem.