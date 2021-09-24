Traffic Switch Scheduled For Highway 50 Road Project

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As work continues on one of Kenosha’s main arteries, drivers will need to get used to a new traffic pattern.

Highway 50 is scheduled to be closed eastbound between 104th and 70th Avenues from 10 PM tonight to 6 AM tomorrow morning to perform a “traffic switch.” Beginning tomorrow morning eastbound traffic on Highway 50 just east of Highway H to 70th Avenue will be shifted to the newly finished outside lanes.

After that construction will begin on the inside lanes. Work on the westbound lanes will begin later this year or early in 2022.

All the work is weather dependent.