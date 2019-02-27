Tremper Cheer Team to Compete at State; Coaches Banned

KENOSHA, WI–The Tremper Cheerleading Squad will be allowed to try and defend their state title, however their coaches will not be allowed to attend this weekend’s event. The Wisconsin Association for Cheer and Pom made the decision in association with the district.

The coaches and their team were at the center of controversy for awards given out at a banquet that featured demeaning names and titles for their recipients. The matter was the subject of a letter from the ACLU and the district investigated it a year ago.

At last night’s school board meeting, concerned parent Kate Trudell said that the district’s administration should have done more following the incident.

School Board President Dan Wade defended the administration’s response.

Wade blamed media coverage for giving the impression that this situation was on-going and not something that happened a year ago.

The Tremper squad will be accompanied to their competition by other school staff and parents. A coach from another school with work with the girls during the event.