Trial Underway in 2018 Zion Murder

Gavel

Tim Vander Tuuk, reporting

(Waukegan, IL) Trial is underway for a man accused of a Zion murder while on federal parole.

Frank Farella is facing 3 counts of first-degree murder in the September 2018 shooting death of 37-year-old Shane Colella.

No motive details have ever been released in the case, something that is expected to come out during the trial proceedings. Farella was on federal parole at the time of the murder…he was convicted of drug and weapons charges back in 2011.

If convicted, the 56-year-old could get up to 60-years in prison.