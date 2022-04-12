Tues. Headlines: Wheatland Sentencing; Arrest Made in Hit and Run

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A fourth man convicted in the November 2018 Wheatland home invasion and murder learned his fate yesterday.

26 year old Anthony Harris will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Joseph Riley.

The judge added another 33 years to that sentence for convictions of attempted homicide and other felonies.

Harris and his co-conspirators went to Riley’s home the night of the murders to rob marijuana and cash.

However when the suspects stormed the house an armed Riley opened fire and a gunfight ensued with the suspects.

Riley was killed and another woman in the home was left with severe injuries.

A 23 year old Kenosha man is in custody after a hit and run crash that left a person injured.

Christopher Castillo-Moreno was arrested Sunday, the day after authorities allege he struck a 55 year old Racine woman in the 8-hundred block of Newman Road in Mt Pleasant.

Officers were called there just before 8 PM on reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

The woman suffered serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.

The suspect reportedly fled after the crash.

Now Castillo-Moreno faces charges of Hit and Run causing Injury and Reckless Injury.