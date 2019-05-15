Tuesday Crash Snarles Traffic on I-94

KENOSHA,WI—A three vehicle accident snarled traffic for hours on I-94 in Racine County yesterday.

It happened just after 2:30 PM when multiple 911 calls reported an accident just south of 2 Mile Road in Yorkville.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s office, a Chevy Tahoe struck a crushable barrier along the median wall. It then stuck a Jeep and ended up wedged under a tanker truck.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 53 year old man, and the occupants of the Jeep-a married 76 year old couple-were transported to the hospital with injuries. Their condition was not released. The driver of the tanker was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were closed in excess of two hours while one lane was closed for an additional hour to repair the barrier. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

No other information is known.