Two Alleged DUI Crashes At Same Scene, Injures Three, Including Sheriff’s Deputy

(Lake Forest, IL) A suspected drunk driving crash in Lake Forest led to another suspected drunk driving crash a few hours later. Police say the first incident took place just after 10:30 on Wednesday night when a southbound vehicle crashed into a traffic control device near the intersection of Routes 41 and 60. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected and critically injured. Alcohol is suspected and charges are likely, though no identities have been released. As the incident was being investigated in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, a second suspected drunk driver slammed into the squad car of a Sheriff’s auxiliary deputy that was the on scene for traffic control. The deputy was in the car at the time and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 22-year-old Aaron Buckley of Waukegan, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. The weapons charge stemmed from Buckley being found with an illegal gun in his vehicle at the time of the crash. (The other charges against Buckley included driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-21-23)