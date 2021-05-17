Two Await Charges in Friday Homicide

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people are in custody awaiting charges in a Friday morning homicide in Kenosha. 18 year old Dayshawn Davis was found dead in an apartment near 89th Street and 20th Avenue just after midnight Friday morning.

After responding to the scene, officers spotted a vehicle leaving the parking lot and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and then crossed into Illinois. The driver of that vehicle-Ty’Shawn Ridgeway- was arrested after officers disabled the car. He’s charged in the chase but not in the homicide and it’s not clear why he fled. Two suspects in the shooting were arrested in Rockford.

They have not been identified because they are not yet officially charged.