Two Die in Accident on 1-94 in Pleasant Prairie

One person died and another was pronounced dead at the hospital following a car versus semi truck accident at 1-94 and Cty. Hwy ML in Pleasant Prairie. The WI State Patrol responded to the crash just before midnight. A State Trooper observed 2 people in the passenger car. One occupant was deceased upon arrival. The other was seriously injured and tended to by medical personnel. This individual was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Suspected marijuana and unknown pills were located in the vehicle of the victims. Both victims identities are unknown, the Medical Examiner is working on identification of the victims. The driver of the semi was not injured. The State Patrol is performing a post-crash inspection of the semi and a reconstruction is being performed by a State Patrol Traffic Reconstructionist. Investigation is ongoing.