KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened last evening.

A man was taken to the hospital by Flight For Life with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. A second person took themselves to the hospital for treatment. Police say it happened near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue.

Scanner reports indicate that multiple squads were needed to respond to the scene for crowd control. A suspect vehicle was said to have sped from the scene.