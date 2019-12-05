Two Killed, Two Injured in 3 Separate Shootings in Kenosha

Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police continue to investigate separate shooting incidents in the past two days, two of which were fatal.

One person was killed after being shot Thursday morning around 12:30 AM. The man was found in a house near 14th Avenue and 40th St. A second person was shot and treated for injuries.

Police have also identified the man killed Wednesday morning. 42 year old Marlon Allen was shot and killed around 4:30 AM Wednesday. That incident remains under investigation.

Another unrelated shooting happened Wednesday at 8:40 PM at a home near 61st and 15th Ave. A man was apparently shot by a group of men who then fled. His injuries are not life threatening.

Police say the three shooting incidents are not related.