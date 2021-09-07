Two Lake County Men Die After Separate Unrelated Incidents

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-7-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Two men injured in unrelated incidents have died. Back on August 29th, an 18-year-old man was found shot and seriously injured in Waukegan. That victim, now identified as Sebastian Tovar of Waukegan, later died…an autopsy showed a gunshot wound to the head as the cause of death. No arrests have been announced. The second person to succumb to his injuries was Kenneth Farrar, who fled at over 100 miles an hour and crashed, after Wauconda Police attempted to pull over his motorcycle last Thursday. An official cause of death for the 26-year-old has not been released…though the situation remains under investigation.