Two Lake County Resident Indicted by Feds in Alleged Russia Scheme

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-22-21)

(Los Angeles, CA) Two Lake County residents are among five people facing federal charges for sending certain items to Russia without a license. Federal prosecutors say Elena Shifrin of Mundelein, and Vladimir Pridacha of Volo are among those facing the indictment. Officials allege the group illegally exported riflescopes and night-vision goggles to Russia. The reported scheme took place over a nearly 4-year span. The grand jury that brought forth the charges came out of Los Angeles, California. All five suspects face up to 20-years behind bars, if convicted.

Read the full indictment from the US Justice Department here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/five-charged-scheme-export-thermal-imaging-scopes-and-night-vision-goggles-russia-violation