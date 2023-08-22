Two Suspects Arrested After Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects are in custody following a police search Tuesday.

Pleasant Prairie Police say that the search started around 10 AM near the 4300 block of Springbrook Road.

The two suspects fled on foot to an area near the village’s post office.

Both were arrested by 11 AM.

Police say there is no danger to the public and an increased police presence may remain throughout the day.

No further details were immediately released.