Two Zebras escape from Illinois pumpkin farm

PINGREE GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two zebras that escaped from a suburban Chicago pumpkin farm had travelers on a state highway doing double takes as the exotic animals hit the road during their brief taste of freedom.

The young male and female zebras escaped Sunday from a pen inside an indoor zoo at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove. They crossed Route 47 several times and wandered through farm fields in the northwest Chicago suburb.

Illinois State Police were called due to the ensuring chase being near Interstate 90, The Daily Herald reported. Other police agencies also joined the pursuit of the striped escapees.

A passenger in a car filmed the animals running into a field and posted the video on TikTok. “They look like zebras. They got stripes. They are!” the driver exclaims in the video.