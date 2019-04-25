Update: 31 Hospitalized After Chemical Leak

BEACH PARK, IL–We have more information about the hazardous chemical leak in Beach Park. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says that 31 people have been taken to the hospital with related health issues, none of which are life threatening.

The incident began shortly before 4:30 AM when deputies responded to a possible vehicle fire near Green Bay Road and 29th street.

Sergeant Chris Covelli with the Sheriff’s Department says that when deputies arrived, they found that a tractor had been hauling containers with a dangerous chemical.

Residents with a one mile radius of the spill are asked to shelter in place with the windows closed and the heat off. No traffic is allowed in or out of that radius. Officers are going door to door to do welfare checks on residents. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.