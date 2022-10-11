UW Parkside to Host Homecoming 2022

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is excited to host Homecoming 2022: Always a Ranger.

This week of celebration will be held Oct. 24 through Oct. 29 and marks the first homecoming UW-Parkside has recognized in recent years.

UW-Parkside invited students and alumni to come and show their Ranger Pride.

After a week full of events for both current students and alumni, Parkside Athletics will host the 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony on Saturday.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title Nine, the 2022 Hall of Fame class will be dedicated to celebrating the history of women’s sports at Parkside.

Get more info here