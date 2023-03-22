Victim Identified, Woman Charged in Winthrop Harbor “Intentional” Car Stike

(Winthrop Harbor, IL) A man hit and killed by a vehicle in Winthrop Harbor has been identified, and a woman has been charged. Police say the incident took place Sunday afternoon when they found Cody Humphrey pinned underneath a car. The 40-year-old was extricated by rescue officials, but died at Vista East Hospital. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says the official cause of death was blunt force injuries. Lake County Jail records show that 36-year-old Candace Wrobel was taken into custody in the case and charged with reckless homicide for reportedly striking Humphrey intentionally.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-22-23)