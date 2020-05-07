Kenosha Woman Arrested For Trying to Enter County Board Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha woman was arrested and issued citations after trying to get into this week’s Kenosha County Board meeting.

Mary Magdalen Moser is shown on security video entering the Kenosha County Building on Tuesday through a back entrance, and repeatedly attempting to get on an elevator to go up to the Board Chambers.

Two Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies prevented her, especially after one consulted with the County Board Chairman who confirmed that the meeting was closed to in person attendance due to the pandemic.

After repeatedly trying to reason with Moser, the deputies are seen trying to put handcuffs on her.

After she attempted to pull away, the officers guided her to a wall where she was cuffed. She was issued two citations but was not taken to jail. Public meeting attendance has been barred since the outbreak and government buildings have also been shuttered.