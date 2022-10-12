Watch: Budget Exercise Reveals Future Challenges For KUSD

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha Unified prepares for the budget process, officials held another budget workshop to offer stakeholders a glimpse into the type of issues they face.

Rising costs and obligations will have to be balanced with declining enrollment and revenue.

While the exercise focused on a fictional school district, its issues mirrored those of KUSD.

New Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Weiss says that the exercise was important as about 50 people participated.

The school board will consider an updated proposed budget as early as later this month.

