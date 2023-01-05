Watch: Common Council Calls Out Froedtert Officials Over New Limited Clinic Hours

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Members of the Kenosha Common Council expressed their displeasure with Froedtert Healthcare’s decision to limit hours at its downtown Walk-in Clinic.

When the emergency room at the former Kenosha Hospital was shuttered and converted to the walk-in clinic last year, it was billed as a 24/7 operation.

Last week the posted hours were changed from 7 AM to 7 PM.

3rd District Alderman Jan Michalski says that a direct promise made to him by hospital officials was broken.

16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo says that the council has received no communication on Froedtert’s plans.

Hospital officials have reportedly blamed a lack of patients in the clinic during overnight hours.