Waukegan Man Cops Plea Deal in Gurnee Man’s 2020 Death

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-19-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is on his way to prison, after making a guilty plea in a case involving the death of a Gurnee area man. Donterrance Nixon was originally charged with murder in the May 2020 killing of Eliot Jones, during a botched marijuana sale. The 23-year-old, however, was able to negotiate a plea on armed robbery charges. In exchange, Nixon will offer testimony against Jordae Wilson, a 19-year-old Waukegan man who was also charged in Jones’ death. Nixon was given 12-years in prison, Wilson is awaiting trial.