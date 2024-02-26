Waukegan Police Release Updates on Weekend Homicide, Attempted Suicide and Accidental Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) More information has been released on a weekend homicide in Waukegan. Police say a 28-year-old old male was shot and killed during the Saturday afternoon incident in the 4-hundred block of Powell Avenue. A 24-year-old woman was also shot, and was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where she remains in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made in the case, and police are asking anyone with more information to contact them.

A Gurnee woman was hospitalized, after she drove her car into Lake Michigan. Waukegan Police say they responded late on Saturday night to reports of a vehicle in the water in the 6-hundred block of Market Street. The 18-year-old female that was in the vehicle was able to get to shore on her own, and later told police that she drove into the lake because she no longer wanted to live. The vehicle was removed from the water by a tow company, and the woman was hospitalized for evaluation. No charges have been filed.

A teen was hospitalized after reportedly shooting himself in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday in the 23-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. The 17-year-old was reportedly struck by at least one bullet in the leg. Officials were able to get the boy to the hospital where he admitted to shooting himself and throwing the gun away before police arrived. A K9 officer was able to locate that weapon, which was sent to the crime lab. At this point, the teen subject is facing no charges, pending further investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-26-24)