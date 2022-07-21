Waukegan teen Shot and Killed in Apartment Complex

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking for a suspect, or suspects after a teen was shot and killed. The incident took place in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday night in the 24-hundred block of Samson Way. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 18-year-old Alvaro Ruiz Jr. of Waukegan. Police say several shell casings were recovered at the scene, as was a handgun. Authorities also say the suspect, or suspects were able to flee in a light colored SUV. No arrests have been announced in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-21-22)