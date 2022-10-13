Wednesday’s Storm Leads to Warnings, Winds, and Outages

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–In a surprise to most people who heard the alerts or sirens, the Kenosha area was under a tornado warning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued the first warning for our area at 12:15 PM when radar indicated rotation in a line of storms moving across southeast Wisconsin and into northeastern Illinois.

However by 1:15 PM the warnings had expired as the storm passed over Lake Michigan.

In its wake, over 3,000 We Energies customers were without power as tree branches fell on power lines.

The outages were quickly restored.

Damage surveys were to be assessed Thursday.