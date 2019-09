Weekend Zion Shooting

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a weekend shooting.

The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday when as many as 8 rounds were fired at an apartment building in the 42-hundred block of Birch Lane.

One person was shot, and was treated at Vista East for a leg wound. Zion Police say they do have leads and have identified possible suspects, but no arrests have been announced.